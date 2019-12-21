Two Midlands business owners bring Christmas Cheer to Five Points through Cookies with Santa

“As most people probably know, we have a big shortage of foster homes in South Carolina, and just thinking about it during the holidays, it’s a time where it’s really important for kids to have somewhere to land, especially in homes of color, and it’s important for our kids to remain as connected to homes that were like theirs as possible, so it’s a really good time if you have that interest to look at things and see how you can make the holidays and just all year long better for children,” the family said.