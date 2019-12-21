Two Midlands business owners bring Christmas Cheer to Five Points through Cookies with Santa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Santa stopped in for a visit at The Local Buzz, a coffee shop in Five Points, to take pictures and eat cookies with kids.
The event specifically targeted families with foster children, but also gave kids a chance to see Santa in a way they, maybe, have never seen him before.
Stephie Bridgers, owner of The Local Buzz, has two children with special needs and also has strong ties to people in the community with foster and adopted children.
She says last year a family reached out to her for help with finding a Black Santa, something Bridgers says she had never even really thought about before.
The Columbia family, who didn’t want to be identified by name are also foster parents.
“Last year we had a new child placed with us, and we were looking around trying to find a Santa experience with a Santa that would look like the child,” the family said. “Santa can look in a lot of different ways so I think it’s good for white children, black children, all kinds of children to be able to see that Santa can look like them and be a great role model.”
Bridgers started the event called ‘Cookies with Santa’ in 2018, pushing inclusivity, and featuring an African-American Santa.
“I always wanted to train my kids, teach my kids that everybody is the same, that we’re all alike in some way or another and it all obviously begins with the heart,” Bridgers said.
Bridgers sense of inclusivity can also be found in the way she operates her own business.
“The Local Buzz is very inclusive of everybody and, originally, I built the café because my two children have special needs. When you get into the public and you see how many places are not very inclusive – not everybody is alike – and I want my children to see that not everybody is an upper, middle-class person and that, also, that there are places that want to welcome everybody.”
The event was not just for foster families or children of color, but anyone open to celebrating Santa in a non-traditional way.
As holiday cheer was spread, a Columbia family also urges others to open their homes.
“As most people probably know, we have a big shortage of foster homes in South Carolina, and just thinking about it during the holidays, it’s a time where it’s really important for kids to have somewhere to land, especially in homes of color, and it’s important for our kids to remain as connected to homes that were like theirs as possible, so it’s a really good time if you have that interest to look at things and see how you can make the holidays and just all year long better for children,” the family said.
Cookies with Santa was co-hosted by McColloch Salehi, owner of Fiddle Leaf Media, who provided a high resolution photo to each family.
Children of foster families got in free at the event.
