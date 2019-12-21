Midlands schools among the shuffle in SCHSL reclassification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High schools across the Midlands will face a few new foes in their quest to win their respective region titles next year.
That’s because the South Carolina High School League recently released its full reclassification and realignment for regions across the state.
Among those making the leap in reclassification is Ridge View. The Blazers move to Class 5-A after spending the last two seasons in Class 4-A. Irmo, however, falls to Class 4-A after being a member of Class 5-A for the last two years.
Realignment is done every two years based on a school’s population with the larger schools being place in Class 5-A and the school’s with smaller populations being placed in Class A.
In total, 14 schools were placed in new classes based on this guideline. However, schools will be allowed to appeal their new region or class in January.
Here’s a look at the SCHSL’s realignment.
