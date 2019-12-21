Victim identified in deadly holiday party shooting at Lexington business

By Kiana Miller | December 21, 2019 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 6:11 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred Friday night during a holiday party at a Lexington business.

Wesley J. Warren-Camp, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting after sustaining injuries to his upper body.

Lexington Police Department says the shooting occurred during a holiday party at Southern Dreams Realty located at 102 Gantt St. in Lexington.

Officials were dispatched to the scene around 11:36 p.m. on Dec. 20 after receiving a call about the shooting. Upon arrival, officers with LPD found Warren-Camp shot and lying on the ground in the parking lot of the business.

Witnesses say Warren-Camp and another man had gotten into a fight that ended with Warren-Camp being fatally shot. Witnesses say that there was at least a dozen people at the party.

LPD is being assisted in this investigation by SLED and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Southern Dreams Realty has not provided a comment regarding the incidents that occurred Friday night at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective Smith at 803-358-7262.

Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP – Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.)

WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

MOBILE TIP – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.

