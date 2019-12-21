Victim identified in deadly holiday party shooting at Lexington business

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred Friday night during a holiday party at a Lexington business.
Wesley J. Warren-Camp, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting after sustaining injuries to his upper body.
Lexington Police Department says the shooting occurred during a holiday party at Southern Dreams Realty located at 102 Gantt St. in Lexington.
Officials were dispatched to the scene around 11:36 p.m. on Dec. 20 after receiving a call about the shooting. Upon arrival, officers with LPD found Warren-Camp shot and lying on the ground in the parking lot of the business.
Witnesses say Warren-Camp and another man had gotten into a fight that ended with Warren-Camp being fatally shot. Witnesses say that there was at least a dozen people at the party.
LPD is being assisted in this investigation by SLED and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
Southern Dreams Realty has not provided a comment regarding the incidents that occurred Friday night at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective Smith at 803-358-7262.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.
