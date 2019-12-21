Lawmakers calling for investigation into email sent by PSC commissioner to organization advocating for solar industry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An email sent by a utility regulator has caught the attention of a committee responsible for overseeing the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee voted unanimously Friday to ask the Attorney General and Ethics Committee to look into this matter.
The email in question was forwarded to the committee on Wednesday by the Conservation Voters of South Carolina. According to the organization, they received the email from Commissioner Tom Ervin on December 13 and self-reported the correspondence this week.
Commissioner Ervin was on the organization's email list for email blasts. The Conservation Voters of South Carolina said there are more than 19,000 email addresses on that list.
The email blast was sent out to rally support for the solar industry after they claimed an order by the PSC would “stagnate solar development in the state.”
According to the documents provided by the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, in the email, Commissioner Tom Ervin defended a recent order made by the PSC on solar contracts and rates. By doing that, some believe he may have violated state law.
During a conference call Friday afternoon, Rep. William 'Bill' Sandifer (R-Oconee), who is on the State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee, reacted to the email.
"The email from Commissioner Ervin brings into question his impartiality and may have a terribly adverse effect of the trust and confidence of the entire commission by the citizens of this state," said Rep. Sandifer.
State law says commissioners can not talk to anyone about ongoing cases. That is why lawmakers said they voted to send this email on to the Attorney General's Office and Ethics Committee.
"Although this committee does not have clear authority to remove Commissioner Ervin for his action, I do believe if he were determined to be guilty of such an infraction that it would be appropriate at that time to ask for his resignation," Rep. Sandifer said.
The Conservation Voters of South Carolina said Commissioner Ervin has been removed from their email lists and they have looked into making sure this type of inadvertent correspondence doesn't happen again.
Commissioner Ervin did not testify during Friday’s meeting. We have reached out to him for comment and are waiting to hear back.
