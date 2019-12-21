Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EST

BC-CAR-NASCAR-OBIT-JOHNSON-
Junior Johnson, "The Last American Hero," dies at 88
NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88. His death was announced Friday by NASCAR. Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR. He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner. He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.
COLD SEA TURTLES
NC Aquarium takes in cold-stunned sea turtles
MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Cold weather is causing a problem for some sea turtles off the North Carolina coast, and an aquarium has taken in dozens of them for treatment. TV station WVEC-TV reports 96 turtles were taken to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island after a drop in temperatures on Thursday and Friday. More are expected in the coming days. Dropping water temperatures can cause cold-stunning, a condition that makes turtles unable to swim properly. The recovery process involves gradually warming them up over a few days. The center will be closed to the public beginning Sunday to accommodate all the turtles.
SCHOOL LUNCH DEBT
Donors help pay North Carolina district's school lunch debt
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Anonymous donors have contributed thousands of dollars to help chip away at one North Carolina school district's student lunch debt. TV station WLOS reported Friday that Asheville City Schools announced two anonymous donors recently contributed nearly $5,000. That will pay off lunch debt at seven campuses across the district. Before the donations, the district said they had more than $32,000 in lunch debt. The district says if a student is unable to pay for a meal, they still receive it and accrue a balance.
ELECTION 2020-FILING ENDS
N Carolina candidates rush for legislature, Meadows' seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Candidate filing for the 2020 election cycle in North Carolina has ended with a rush of hopefuls bidding for spots in the General Assembly and a congressional seat in the mountains. The candidate deadline came and went at midday Friday for hundreds of races on ballots in a presidential year. Ten additional people filed to run for the 11th Congressional District seat that Rep. Mark Meadows announced on Thursday he'd be giving up. Legislative candidate filings also surged before the deadline. That means all but a handful of the 170 legislative seats should be contested by both a Democrat and Republican in November. Primary elections are March 3.
MUNICIPAL BUILDING-GUNSHOTS
Chief: City employee targeted co-worker in deadly shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief in North Carolina says a deadly shooting at a city building was an act of “workplace violence.” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson says the gunman at a city building was killed during a gunfight with police officers who responded to the scene. She says the gunman was a 61-year-old city employee who shot and killed another employee whom he had targeted. Another city employee and a police officer were also wounded.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
Judge blocks student effort to intervene in Confederate deal
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge won't let students intervene in a settlement that gave a Confederate heritage group money to preserve a monument that protesters tore down at North Carolina's flagship public university. WRAL-TV reports that Judge Allen Baddour ruled Friday that the University of North Carolina students lacked standing to force their way into the legal case. They had sought to join the case and then convince the judge to reject the legal agreement that granted possession of the “Silent Sam” statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million in university money for its upkeep.
SPARTANBURG PAY RAISES
Raises on tap for nearly 1,200 Spartanburg employees
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nearly 1,200 employees in one South Carolina city are getting early Christmas presents in the form of January pay raises. The Spartanburg Herald Journal reports that the Spartanburg County Council recently adopted the county's first pay restructuring in more than a decade. It includes $5.3 million in annual pay increases and benefits for jobs in 27 pay grades ranging from $23,500 to $167,710. County Administrator Cole Alverson says tax revenues are greater than expected, and all the raises can be paid for without a tax increases. Alverson says the raises take effect Jan. 3, and will be seen in the Jan. 23 paychecks.
HOUSING STANDARDS-GEORGIA
Local governments fight limits on controlling how homes look
EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Local governments in Georgia are renewing their fight against proposals limiting their ability to control the look of new homes. The Augusta Chronicle reports that Columbia County and Grovetown are among localities that have passed resolutions opposing the restrictions. The action is in response to bills that would prohibit counties and cities from determining building requirements such as layouts, color schemes and materials used for certain single- and double-family residences.