Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Alcorn State is hoping the third time is the charm when it meets North Caolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl. The Braves have twice previously reached the championship game for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and each time came up short against the Aggies. A&T won a nail-biter, 24-22, last season. The Braves will count on quarterback Felix Harper to have a big day. He's thrown for 30 touchdowns this season with just eight interceptions. The Aggies will look to running back Jah-Maine Martin. He's got 21 touchdown runs and nine of them have covered 50 yards or more