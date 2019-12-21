FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and gusty winds on the way for Sunday and Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for another system to move through the Midlands with heavy rain and gusty winds. Sunday and Monday are both Alert Days for with rain and wind.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today stays mostly cloudy but mostly dry. A late isolated evening shower possible (20%) but most of your day is DRY with highs in the low 50s.
· Winter officially starts at 11:19PM this evening
· Sunday and Monday are both First Alert Days!
· Another rainy and windy system moves in. The rain could be heavy at times with gusty winds too. Rain chances are 80% for Sunday and 90% on Monday.
· 2 to 4 inches of rain expected Sunday/Monday
· Drier weather moves in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s.
First Alert Weather Story:
No weather issues for the start of your Saturday with temps in the 30s and 40s. As we move through the afternoon we’re expecting mostly cloudy skies with temps in the lower 50s. Most of the day is dry but can’t rule out a few isolated evening showers (20%). Late this evening, Winter officially starts at 11:19PM.
Get ready for another rainy and windy storm to move through the Midlands. Sunday and Monday are both Alert Days for the rain and wind. Rain will move in during the afternoon on Sunday and get heavier during the evening into the night (80%). Monday is looking like a complete washout with periods of heavy rain during the day (90%).
We could see between 1 and 4 inches of rain from Sunday through Monday. Temps on Sunday will only be in the upper 40s and we’re expecting mid 50s on Monday. Along with the rain comes the wind too. Gusts Sunday/Monday to around 25 MPH at times.
Rain moves out Monday night and we’ll dry out and clear out Tuesday/Wednesday. Highs will warm too! Mid 60s expected Tuesday and Wednesday and near 70 by Thursday!
Saturday: More clouds. Isolated evening shower (20%). Highs in the low 50s
Tonight: Overcast with a few isolated showers (20%). Lows around 40.
Alert Day Sunday: Areas of rain. Heavy at times especially in the evening (80%). Highs in the upper 40s.
Alert Day Monday: Rainy and windy (90%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Christmas Eve: Drying out in the early morning. Sun and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Christmas Day: Morning temps in the low 40s. Dry and mild for the afternoon with upper 60s.
Thursday: Sunshine and clouds with highs around 70.
Friday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: More clouds than sunshine. 20% chance for a shower.
