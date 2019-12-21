DJJ and SLED investigating sexual assault claims and fight between youth at Midlands Evaluation Center

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 21, 2019 at 5:45 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 6:17 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and SLED is investigating an alleged sexual assault and fight between youth that occurred at the Midlands Evaluation Center Sunday.

On the evening of Dec. 15, a fight occurred between two females at the center. DJJ staff immediately broke up the fight. From this incident, an alleged sexual occurred between youths at the center.

SC DJJ Director Pough requested that SLED investigate the sexual assault claims due to their expertise in handling cases of this nature. SC DJJ’s Inspector General’s Office is actively investigating how the administration handled the events to determine what disciplinary actions and procedural improvements should take place.

This is the full statement from SC DJJ’s Public Information Officer sent to WIS-TV:

“Here’s an updated statement based on what we know now. On the evening of Sunday, December 15, 2019, a physical altercation occurred between female youth at our Midlands Evaluation Center. DJJ staff responded immediately to regain normalcy. Stemming from the incident, a separate alleged sexual assault between youth occurred. We take all criminal and administrative allegations very seriously, as the safety and security of our youth is Priority 1. Due to the complexity of the situation, and considering the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) expertise in handling cases of this nature, Director Pough made the decision to request SLED to investigate the sexual assault claims made against youth. Meanwhile, DJJ’s Inspector General’s Office is actively investigating the administrative handling of Sunday’s events to determine the necessary personnel disciplinary actions and/or procedural improvements. Both DJJ’s and SLED’s investigations of what transpired Sunday are active and on-going. It would be presumptuous to comment any further on the claims being made. Therefore, we will await the findings of both the internal and SLED investigations.”

Right now it is unclear how many individuals were involved in the sexual assault.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.

