DJJ and SLED investigating sexual assault claims and fight between youth at Midlands Evaluation Center

“Here’s an updated statement based on what we know now. On the evening of Sunday, December 15, 2019, a physical altercation occurred between female youth at our Midlands Evaluation Center. DJJ staff responded immediately to regain normalcy. Stemming from the incident, a separate alleged sexual assault between youth occurred. We take all criminal and administrative allegations very seriously, as the safety and security of our youth is Priority 1. Due to the complexity of the situation, and considering the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) expertise in handling cases of this nature, Director Pough made the decision to request SLED to investigate the sexual assault claims made against youth. Meanwhile, DJJ’s Inspector General’s Office is actively investigating the administrative handling of Sunday’s events to determine the necessary personnel disciplinary actions and/or procedural improvements. Both DJJ’s and SLED’s investigations of what transpired Sunday are active and on-going. It would be presumptuous to comment any further on the claims being made. Therefore, we will await the findings of both the internal and SLED investigations.”