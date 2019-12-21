DJJ and SLED investigating sexual assault claims and fight between youth at Midlands Evaluation Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and SLED is investigating an alleged sexual assault and fight between youth that occurred at the Midlands Evaluation Center Sunday.
On the evening of Dec. 15, a fight occurred between two females at the center. DJJ staff immediately broke up the fight. From this incident, an alleged sexual occurred between youths at the center.
SC DJJ Director Pough requested that SLED investigate the sexual assault claims due to their expertise in handling cases of this nature. SC DJJ’s Inspector General’s Office is actively investigating how the administration handled the events to determine what disciplinary actions and procedural improvements should take place.
This is the full statement from SC DJJ’s Public Information Officer sent to WIS-TV:
Right now it is unclear how many individuals were involved in the sexual assault.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details are available.
