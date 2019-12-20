Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

POLICE CHIEF-STATE INVESTIGATION
State misconduct probe sidelines South Carolina police chief
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The police chief of a South Carolina city has been placed on administrative leave as officials review a seven-month state investigation that found he protected a wealthy donor from criminal charges. The Greenville News reports Greenville police Chief Ken Miller and interim Capt. Jason Rampey are now both on leave while the city manager reviews the investigation. The state investigation found that a “wealthy businessman” who donated to the city and police foundation was charged with public intoxication in 2018.
SHOOTING SENTENCING
Man who was on the run for 17 years, sentenced in shooting
MAULDIN, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who shot his former girlfriend through her car window and then fled the country for 17 years is going to prison after pleading guilty. Local news outlets reported that prosecutors from the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a news release that Reynaldo Ramon Pimienta pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the 2000 shooting that left the woman permanently paralyzed in her lower body. He then fled the country and was on the run for years. In October 2017, he was located in Colombia when authorities used a cell phone he was using to nail down his location.
AP-US-KIDNAPPING-SUSPECT-POLICE-SHOOTING
Official: Suspect who pulled gun on detectives fatally shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina shot and killed a suspect who they say pulled a gun on detectives. A sheriff's office spokesman says Kyle Horton was fatally shot Tuesday night in an apartment complex parking lot in Wilmington. No officers were injured. Police say Horton had kidnapped and carjacked a woman at gunpoint Friday from a shopping center in Charlotte. She was driven to South Carolina where Horton let her go. Police say Horton was also a person of interest in an armed robbery Tuesday in Myrtle Beach. A woman told a Myrtle Beach television station Horton attempted to rob her before he was killed.
DOME HOUSE SOLD
White domed house on Sullivan's Island sells for $4 million
CHARLESTON, S. C. (AP) — A unique, dome-shaped house on the South Carolina coast dubbed “Eye of the Storm," has recently been sold for $4 million. The Post and Courier reported that according to Charleston County land records, a firm based in North Carolina bought the 3,384-square-foot house in early October. The distinctive house features a white shell that resembles a Storm Trooper helmet from the movie “Star Wars."
NAVAL HOSPITAL SALE
Charleston County reaches deal to sell naval hospital
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charleston County has reached a deal to sell the former Charleston Naval Hospital to buyers including a state lawmaker known for restoring historic buildings. The Post and Courier reported Thursday that the sale is a big win for the county. It had planned to spend more than $6 million to tear the building down. The county took ownership of the property in 2017 when it paid $33 million to settle a lawsuit over a failed development plan for the site. It has spent millions more on maintenance and inspections. The new buyers plan to turn it into an apartment complex.
DEAD HORSES
Officials in South Carolina county find 4 dead horses
CHESNEE, S.C. (AP) — Officials in a northwest South Carolina county say they discovered four dead horses on a pasture. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department tells WYFF some of the horses found Wednesday in Chesnee were partially eaten, and there were paw prints in the area. The owner told authorities that he had four Welsh ponies and discovered them dead on Sunday. He agreed to have an animal trap set up on site. In a possibly related incident, county officials say a witness reported that three dogs attacked a cow and calf at another Chesnee location. The cow died.