Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

BC-CAR-NASCAR-OBIT-JOHNSON-
Junior Johnson, "The Last American Hero," dies at 88
NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson has died at 88. His death was announced Friday by NASCAR. Johnson honed his driving skills as a moonshine runner in North Carolina before he began competing in NASCAR. He won 50 races as a driver and 132 as a car owner. He was also immortalized as “The Last American Hero” by author Tom Wolfe in a 1965 article for Esquire. Johnson was an inaugural member of NASCAR's Hall of Fame.
MUNICIPAL BUILDING-GUNSHOTS
Chief: City employee targeted co-worker in deadly shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief in North Carolina says a deadly shooting at a city building was an act of “workplace violence.” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson says the gunman at a city building was killed during a gunfight with police officers who responded to the scene. She says the gunman was a 61-year-old city employee who shot and killed another employee whom he had targeted. Another city employee and a police officer were also wounded.
ELECTION 2020-FILING ENDS
N Carolina candidates rush for legislature, Meadows' seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Candidate filing for the 2020 election cycle in North Carolina has ended with a rush of hopefuls bidding for spots in the General Assembly and a congressional seat in the mountains. The candidate deadline came and went at midday Friday for hundreds of races on ballots in a presidential year. Ten additional people filed to run for the 11th Congressional District seat that Rep. Mark Meadows announced on Thursday he'd be giving up. Legislative candidate filings also surged before the deadline. That means all but a handful of the 170 legislative seats should be contested by both a Democrat and Republican in November. Primary elections are March 3.
ELECTION 2020-NORTH CAROLINA-PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES
Weld, Walsh added to North Carolina GOP primary ballots
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two more candidates have been added to the North Carolina Republican presidential primary ballot, joining Donald Trump. The state Republican Party had asked that only Trump be on the ballot, but the State Board of Elections agreed unanimously on Friday that ex-U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld met the candidate qualifications in state law as well. South Carolina and other states that have canceled Republican primaries and caucuses next year. The moves would help Trump consolidate his support, but some Republicans say that keeping out challengers is undemocratic. North Carolina primary voters can also pick “no preference" for president.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-NORTH CAROLINA
Judge blocks student effort to intervene in Confederate deal
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge won't let students intervene in a settlement that gave a Confederate heritage group money to preserve a monument that protesters tore down at North Carolina's flagship public university. WRAL-TV reports that Judge Allen Baddour ruled Friday that the University of North Carolina students lacked standing to force their way into the legal case. They had sought to join the case and then convince the judge to reject the legal agreement that granted possession of the “Silent Sam” statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million in university money for its upkeep.
AP-US-KIDNAPPING-SUSPECT-POLICE-SHOOTING
Official: Suspect who pulled gun on detectives fatally shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina shot and killed a suspect who they say pulled a gun on detectives. A sheriff's office spokesman says Kyle Horton was fatally shot Tuesday night in an apartment complex parking lot in Wilmington. No officers were injured. Police say Horton had kidnapped and carjacked a woman at gunpoint Friday from a shopping center in Charlotte. She was driven to South Carolina where Horton let her go. Police say Horton was also a person of interest in an armed robbery Tuesday in Myrtle Beach. A woman told a Myrtle Beach television station Horton attempted to rob her before he was killed.
COMPUTER EMBEZZLEMENT
Woman sentenced for embezzling computer equipment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say a South Carolina woman has been sentenced to embezzling more than $2.4 million in computer equipment. A news release from the Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's Office said Jolynn Denise McHone was sentenced Thursday to 3 years in prison. Court documents say McHone worked for a Florida-based company as an information technology manager. The news release says that from 2012 to 2017, McHone used company money to order new equipment and had it delivered to a North Carolina location . But prosecutors say sold the equipment for cash to a co-conspirator.
BC-TRUMP-CHRISTIAN MAGAZINE
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office. The essay in Christianity Today cited what it called Trump's “blackened moral record.” Trump tweeted that the publication would prefer a radical left nonbeliever who "wants to take your religion & your guns.” The magazine was founded by the late Billy Graham. Some of Trump's strongest evangelical supporters, including Graham’s son, rallied to his side and against the publication. Their pushback underscored Trump’s hold on the evangelical voting bloc that helped propel him into office.