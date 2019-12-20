Neighbors react after fire severely damages apartments in Kershaw County

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred early Friday morning at the Pine Ridge Apartments in Elgin.
Officials received the call after 1 a.m. Friday. The fire was contained and put out by KCFD.
Twelve units were involved in the fire. Eight had severe damage, but only 11 were occupied.
“When I came out at 1:30 a.m, half the roof was already gone,” said Michael Gonzalez, who lives across from the building that caught fire. “This morning, I was sleeping. I heard all the commotion. I came out here and saw all the flames and everything.”
Gonzalez said he’s “never seen anything like this before.”
Officials said two adults and a child jumped out of a window from the second floor to escape the flames. One woman was taken to Prisma Health Richland with a back injury after jumping. Officials said she is expected to be okay.
Kelly Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood said he’s “thankful that everyone got out hate to see something like this happen.”
With just days before the holidays, residents are hopeful the community will come together.
"I was thinking about the kids and Christmas time,” Gonzalez said. “There's a shame there's a fire, but during Christmas holidays, it's just sad,” Gonzalez said.
Eight children and 15 adults were displaced in this fire.
The complex manager at Pine Ridge said if you would like to donate to the families, you can do so at the Elgin Town Hall.
The American Red Cross was also on-site to provide assistance.
