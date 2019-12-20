Deputies: Third arrest made, fourth man sought in connection with Eutawville burglaries

Wade Harmon, Jr. (Source: Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 20, 2019 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 9:31 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A third man has been arrested in connection with burglaries that were taking place in Eutawville back in November.

Officials have charged 52-year-old Wade Carson Harmon, Jr. with criminal conspiracy, third-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, and grand larceny. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Summerville man was involved in a pair of break-ins that happened on Chokeberry Circle where golf carts and yard equipment were stolen.

Deputies also arrested 31-year-old Christopher Peagler and 48-year-old Roy Roberts. Peagler was charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, malicious injury to real property, and criminal conspiracy. Peagler was denied bond.

Roberts was charged with third-degree burglary, grand larceny, and criminal conspiracy. His bond was set at $10,500.

Investigators are still searching for 46-year-old David Clark, Jr.

If you have any information on Clark’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

