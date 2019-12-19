‘100 Things to do in Columbia, SC before you die’ list prompts excitement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Moore Company and Soda City have compiled a fantastic bucket list that is taking the internet by storm!
This ultimate list is called "100 Things to do in Columbia, SC before you die” and many are sharing the adventures and experiences they have already crossed off.
Some of the events the list features include: stand beside the World’s Largest Fire Hydrant, eat pimento cheese and pita chips from Di Prato’s, picnic on the historic Horseshoe at UofSC, and add your love lock to the Lake Murray Dam.
Share your favorite Columbia experiences and how many you have crossed off and be sure to tag The Moore Company, Soda City and WIS!
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.