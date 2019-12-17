Officials: Winnsboro man wanted for assault and battery now in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-year-old Winnsboro man who was wanted for attacking a woman has turned himself in, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Calvin Marquies Simpson has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery. Officers arrived at the Victorian Lakes Mobile Home Community on Dec. 12 around 1:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a woman who was attacked. Investigators spoke to a woman who was hit in the head and face several times. She told officers she was attacked by Simpson.
Officers saw blood on the woman’s face and shirt. They also noticed she had several cuts on her lip and bruises and bruises on her face from a previous assault.
Simpson is now being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond was set on Monday at $2,175. He is not allowed to have any contact with the woman or to have a gun in his possession.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.