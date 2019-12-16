UMES squares up against ECU

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: East Carolina's Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.DOMINANT DA'SHAWN: Da'Shawn Phillip has connected on 23 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.