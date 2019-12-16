Tigers get four selections on AP All-America teams

The Tigers had one first-team selection in Isaiah Simmons. The redshirt junior linebacker finished the year with a team-high 93 tackles including 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Simmons also had seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and 14 quarterback pressures. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender out of Olathe, Kan. also came away with this year’s Butkus Award, which is presented to college football’s top linebacker. He is the first player in program history to win the award and the first player in the ACC to win the award since Boston College’s Luke Kuechly.