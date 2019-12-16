Tigers get four selections on AP All-America teams

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Four Clemson players were selected to this year’s AP All-America teams following their perfect 13-0 regular season.
The Tigers had one first-team selection in Isaiah Simmons. The redshirt junior linebacker finished the year with a team-high 93 tackles including 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Simmons also had seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and 14 quarterback pressures. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender out of Olathe, Kan. also came away with this year’s Butkus Award, which is presented to college football’s top linebacker. He is the first player in program history to win the award and the first player in the ACC to win the award since Boston College’s Luke Kuechly.
Three other Tigers were named to the All-America second team. Running back Travis Etienne was among those selections. The two-time ACC Player of the year finished the year with 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns to become the first player in Clemson history to record multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons. He has also set school and conference records with 54 touchdowns.
Tanner Muse was also named to the AP All-America second team. Muse finished the regular season as the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 65. He also had five tackles for loss and two sacks with five pass breakups, two quarterback pressures, and a team-high four interceptions.
Rounding out the All-America selections on the second team for Clemson is offensive lineman John Simpson. The former Fort Dorchester standout started 12 of 13 games for Clemson while finishing the year as an All-ACC first-team selection. Simpson also recorded a 1-yard touchdown carry against North Carolina State this year.
Clemson is gearing up to face Ohio State in this year’s Fiesta Bowl in Arizona. That game will take place on Dec. 28.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.