S.C. man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 11-year-old

FLORENCE, S.C. (WIS) - A man at the center of a search warrant that led to the ambush and shooting death of two Florence law enforcement officers has agreed to a plea deal.
Seth Hopkins faced 10 charges related to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
In court Monday morning, Hopkins pleaded guilty to one of those charges -- second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
As part of a plea deal, a judge dropped the other nine charges against him and sentenced him to 20 years.
Investigators said Hopkins assaulted an 11-year-old in his family’s home from 2017 to 2018.
Hopkins’ attorneys argued his “chaotic” home environment, along with physical and mental factors, contributed to his “bad decisions.”
He will get credit for 437 days served.
It was during the investigation into these charges that Seth Hopkins’ father, Fred Hopkins, is accused of shooting seven Florence law enforcement officers who were trying to serve a search warrant at their home in October 2018. Two officers died.
Fred Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
