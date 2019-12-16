Man shot, killed in southeast Columbia identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Hallbrook Drive. That’s off Garners Ferry Road near I-77 in southeast Columbia.
Deputies arrived to find a man lying on the ground. He had been shot in the upper body, police said.
Crews rushed the victim -- later identified as Calvin Recardo Bryant Jr., 26 -- to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
RCSD is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.