‘It’s devastating when stuff like this happens’: City officials address Riverfront Park mural vandalism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Murals, sculptures, and other pieces of art have transformed everyday spaces across Columbia into some of the biggest destination spots for visitors and locals alike, but Columbia Police said a little over a week ago one of the most iconic murals inside Riverfront Park was vandalized.
There are dozens of different art installations across the city. City of Columbia officials said it’s been a focus over the last decade to install dozens of pieces across the city. One Columbia for Arts and Culture commissioned the mural in Riverfront Park for $13,000, and officials said it will take thousands of dollars to repair.
“It’s devastating when stuff like this happens,” Jessica Sonderman, a local photographer, said. “People don’t realize what an asset these little things are to the community.”
Jessica Sonderman said she comes to the murals at the Riverfront park multiple times a week, capturing special moments and events for clients.
“It just livens the community up, it makes it beautiful,” Sonderman said.
However, the murals look different when she takes pictures of them now. Columbia Police said the mural, named Hyrdopower, was vandalized using spray-paint.
“In the process of removing the paint from the mural, it left some damage to the underlying mural,” Lee Snelgrove, Director of One Columbia for Arts and Culture said.
“With art, it’s interesting because you don’t realize how much damage has been done until the artists sees it,” Sonderman said. “I would imagine after seeing it now it’s going to have to pretty much be redone.”
Columbia Police said the case is still under investigation but the graffiti did not appear to be gang-related.
“It’s not like they did it on some abandoned building in the middle of nowhere that no one knows about, this is very iconic what they did,” Sonderman said.
“Columbians are very proud of their city and they are very proud of their public spaces and generally that pride by Columbians prevents this sort of thing from happening,” Snelgrove said.
Many have stepped up to see the painting restored. Sonderman started a Go Fund Me to pay for the restoration. Over $600 has already been donated online to help. She said she hopes to raise $5000 for the mural. One Columbia said they are already in touch with the artist and plan to have it repaired soon.
Investigators say they have photos of two people of interest. They hope to identify and interview both of the individuals pictured to determine if they have information about the incident.
Columbia police said they are also investigating another case of vandalism that occurred around the same time on Jim Hamilton Blvd.
If you have any information about these cases, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
