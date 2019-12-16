Investigation underway after cab driver dies in shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a deadly shooting that killed a taxi driver on the 4300 block of Brookridge Drive.
The incident, according to officials, happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. However, officials said the driver worked for the Checker Yellow Cab Company.
The victim has not been identified.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
