Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 20 points off four 3-pointers to lead South Carolina to its first win over rival Clemson since 2015 with a 67-54 victory. The Gamecocks took control with a 14-2 run early in the second half and Clemson could not respond. Maik Kotsar added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks, who won at their rival's home arena for the first time since 2011. Aamir Simms had team highs with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers until he fouled out with less than two minutes remaining.