Henderson Jr., Campbell host Elon

TEAM LEADERS: Sheffield is averaging 15.9 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Phoenix. Hunter Woods is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Fighting Camels have been led by Henderson, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 38.3 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.