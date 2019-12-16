Gamecocks’ Kinlaw named first-team AP All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Javon Kinlaw aimed to leave his mark during his time at the University of South Carolina on the field.
The Goose Creek High product was able to do just that this season. Kinlaw was named to the Associated Press All-America first team for his efforts this year. Kinlaw finished the year with 35 tackles and six sacks during his senior campaign. He also had four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked kick.
In his career, Kinlaw collected 93 tackles and 10.5 sacks as a defensive tackle.
Kinlaw, who is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, was also selected as an AP Midseason All-American. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder is the seventh All-American for South Carolina this decade and the 25th overall in program history.
Kinlaw is one of four Gamecocks set to take part in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on January 25, 2020.
