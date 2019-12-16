Funeral plans announced for S.C. high school legend James ‘Radio’ Kennedy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The community is invited to attend a visitation Friday and a funeral Saturday to remember T.L. Hanna High School legend James "Radio" Kennedy.
Radio, 73, was taken to Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson County on Saturday afternoon and passed away early Sunday morning.
A visitation will be held from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at T.L. Hanna High School where the public is invited to come and pay their respects.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.
Radio has been associated with the T.L. Hanna football program for decades after showing up on the field as a teenager in the mid-1960s.
In 1964, former T.L. Hanna football coach Harold Jones befriended Radio. The story of Radio’s friendship with Jones was the subject of the film “Radio” in 2003.
Condolence cards can be sent to P.O. Box 802 Anderson, SC 29622 C/O coach Harold Jones.
