Former sergeant at Broad River Correctional charged with a felony and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released arrest warrants for a former sergeant at Broad River Correctional Institution.
Alicia Nicole Smith, 37, is being charged with accessory before the act of a felony and misconduct in office. Officials have video of Smith opening an inmates cell and allowing 11 other inmates to enter the cell and assault him on Nov. 10.
The victim sustained injuries to his face, right shoulder, right leg and foot.
Smith was fired following her arrest.
The incident is currently under investigation by SC Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.