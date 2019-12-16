FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers & storms for Tuesday, then much cooler weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We hope you enjoyed the nice, warm weather today because big changes are moving in. We’re expecting rain and isolated storms for your Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tuesday is an Alert Day!
· A slow-moving cold front will bring showers and isolated storms to the Midlands Tuesday. Some storms could be strong or possibly severe. Rain chances are at 100%.
· Prepare for wet weather during your morning and afternoon commutes. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· By Wednesday, expect much cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s Thursday and Friday.
· More rain moves in for Saturday. Rain chances are around 40% for now. Saturday is also the first day of winter.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few late night showers are possible, but most of the rain will move in Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day. A slow-moving cold front will slide into the Midlands. The front will bring a good chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. A lot of this weather will move in for your morning and afternoon commutes, so keep that in mind. Some of the rain could be heavy. We also can’t rule out strong to severe storms. As of this writing, parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms.
How much rain could we see? Our forecast models are saying we could see anywhere from .5” to 1” of rain Tuesday. Some areas could see higher amounts. We’ll keep you posted to any changes in the forecast.
Otherwise, as we move through the day, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Winds will gust to 30 mph or higher. Skies will clear from west to east later tomorrow evening. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.
Cooler weather moves in by Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Even colder weather sneaks in by Thursday and Friday mornings. In fact, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s each morning. By afternoon, highs will climb into the lower 50s. On Thursday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy skies will greet you out the door for Friday.
More wet weather moves in by Saturday. We’ll be tracking an area of low pressure to our south. Highs will be in the 50s. Saturday is also the first day of winter.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Late (20-30%). Low temperatures in the 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Isolated Storms (100%). Some storms could be strong. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Morning temps in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: More Sunshine. Still Cool. Morning temps in the upper 20s. Highs in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Still Cool. Morning temps in the upper 20s. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Warmer. Highs near 60.
