FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers & storms for Tuesday, then much cooler weather

Heads up! Tuesday is an Alert Day. A slow-moving cold front will slide into the Midlands. The front will bring a good chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. A lot of this weather will move in for your morning and afternoon commutes, so keep that in mind. Some of the rain could be heavy. We also can’t rule out strong to severe storms. As of this writing, parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms.