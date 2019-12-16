First Alert Forecast: Alert Day Tuesday For More Rain On The Way

Warm Temperatures Before The Big Chill Later This week
Alert Day Tuesday For Heavy Rain/Storms
Look for warm temperatures today and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will bring us a good chance of rain and even a few thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the 70s, however, behind the front, it will feel like Winter (which starts this week) as daytime Highs will be about 10 degrees below normal.
Alert Day Tuesday
A strong cold front will move through the state tomorrow. Look for breezy and warm conditions ahead of the front with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. Not expecting as much rain as we received with the last system, still, periods of heavy rain likely. Once the front passes, skies will clear and we’ll see much colder temperatures.
Weather Highlights:
- Nice and warm today and Tuesday…Highs in the 70s
- Alert Day Tuesday for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms.
- Rain will be very heavy at times
- Clearing and much cooler for Wednesday – Friday
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows upper 50s
Alert Day Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy. Highs upper 40s. Rain chance 90%
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 50s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.