Eutawville Man Charged in Murder of Missing Woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Eutawville man has been charged in the death of a North Carolina woman who had been reported missing.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says that the body of 35-year-old Clara Hodges was found in a wooded area near June Court in Eutawville on Thursday.
67-year-old Kenneth Eastwood has been charged in her death.
The Orangeburg County coroner says that Hodges was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed that Hodges died from strangulation.
Deputies say that Hodges was reported missing on Tuesday by a relative she had been visiting in Eutawville. The relative said he had last seen her two days prior with Eastwood.
Eastwood has now been charged with murder and is awaiting a first appearance in court.
