Cunningham to support Articles of Impeachment against President Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rep. Joe Cunningham released a statement Monday stating he plans to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.
In the statement, Cunningham called America “a nation of laws” and said "no single person is above the rule of law. He added that “even the president needs to be held accountable if he violates the Constitution.”
His statement continues:
I did not come to Congress to impeach the President. But after careful consideration of the evidence and testimony delivered to Congress by dedicated public servants, many of whom the president himself appointed, it is clear to me he committed an impeachable abuse of power. The president used the power of his office to coerce a foreign government into investigating his political rival for personal gain. By refusing to cooperate with Congress and lawfully-issued subpoenas, the President clearly obstructed Congress. For these reasons, I support the Articles of Impeachment.
This process has not distracted me from delivering real results for the people of the Lowcountry. Just last week, we passed landmark legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs. We also voted to pass the NDAA, which secures $37.2 million in vital funding for Parris Island needed to maintain the flow of new marines. In the last twelve months, we’ve passed bipartisan legislation to permanently ban offshore drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, extend health benefits to Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange, and we just reached an agreement with the President on a trade deal with Mexico and Canada. I’m proud of my record as one of the most independent members of Congress and I will continue to work across the aisle to get things done for the Lowcountry.
Responding to Cunningham’s decision, the Republican National Committee’s South Carolina spokesman accused the Congressman of deciding to “blindly follow Nancy Pelosi off the cliff.”
“Joe Cunningham is choosing Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats’ unhinged caucus over his Lowcountry constituents," RNCSC spokesman Joe Jackson said. "Voters won’t forget his cowardice come November 2020. Joe Cunningham’s political career is over.”
National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Camille Gallo said Cunningham “has decided to show his true colors and join the socialist Democrats’ efforts to overturn the 2016 election.
“Joe Cunningham’s decision to support impeachment seals his fate as a one-term Congressman,” Gallo said.
Late Monday afternoon, SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick also released a statement on Cunningham’s decision:
Joe Cunningham just confirmed what we already knew: that he’s one of Nancy Pelosi’s political stooges who doesn’t care how the people in his district feel about President Trump. He’ll pay for it next November when First District voters send him home. This is politics over Lowcountry, plain and simple.
House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last week. The charges announced Tuesday stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.
Earlier the same day, Trump tweeted that he did nothing wrong and that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”
