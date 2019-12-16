Cunningham to support Articles of Impeachment against President Trump

This process has not distracted me from delivering real results for the people of the Lowcountry. Just last week, we passed landmark legislation to allow Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs. We also voted to pass the NDAA, which secures $37.2 million in vital funding for Parris Island needed to maintain the flow of new marines. In the last twelve months, we’ve passed bipartisan legislation to permanently ban offshore drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, extend health benefits to Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange, and we just reached an agreement with the President on a trade deal with Mexico and Canada. I’m proud of my record as one of the most independent members of Congress and I will continue to work across the aisle to get things done for the Lowcountry.