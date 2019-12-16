Cleveland police officer pleads guilty to urinating on 12-year-old Euclid girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer accused of urinating on a 12-year-old girl pleaded guilty to several charges in the case.
Solomon Nhiwatiwa appeared at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Monday morning to change his plea.
The five-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police was initially indicted on eight charges that included attempted kidnapping, public indecency, endangering children, assault, and criminal child enticement.
According to Euclid detectives, the 34-year-old was off duty at the time when he drove past a 12-year-old girl who was waiting for her school bus
Nhiwatiwa attempted to talk to the girl and offer her a ride to school, but she refused. He then parked his car, police say, and approached the juvenile victim with his genitals exposed and began urinating on her.
Euclid police said it also appeared that Nhiwatiwa was recording himself with his cellphone.
Sentencing for Nhiwatiwa is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2020.
