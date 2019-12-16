Bobo: Gamecocks ‘on the verge’ of success, ready to get started as offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When Mike Bobo was let go as the head coach at Colorado State, he knew he wasn’t going to sit on the sidelines.
“If I didn’t have the right opportunity, I was going to go somewhere and work,” Bobo said. “I wasn’t going to sit out for a year. One, I would be divorced if I stayed at home. My wife wouldn’t like that too much."
It wasn’t long before Mike Bobo would find himself as part of Will Muschamp’s staff as the Gamecocks’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“I didn’t have any reservations,” Bobo told reporters during his introductory press conference on Monday. “I want to coach. I’m excited just to get back on the grass. I’m excited about being in a room and having a position to myself and really building a relationship with some individuals in the quarterback room."
Bobo, who was hired on Dec. 10, was teammates with Muschamp at Georgia IN 1994. Over time, the two coaches have built a relationship that has lasted for more than two decades. It’s part of the reason why Bobo accepted the job with the Gamecocks.
“I think the room is important,” Bobo said. “Obviously, it’s all about who you work for in really any profession. You want to go to work with people that you trust and that are going to do things the right way and that’s the respect I have for Will of how he’s done things over his career and where he’s been. I haven’t had a chance to work with Will, but I’ve had guys that have worked with him talk about what a great job he does as a head coach, being demanding but also letting you grow as a coach and we all need that.”
While the fit for Bobo at South Carolina was important to him, Muschamp believed what he brought to the table and his ability to get the most out of this offense was equally as important.
“I pinpointed Mike from the beginning,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “I talked to several people in the process, but Mike was… with his situation, we didn’t know where that was gonna go with Colorado State and, for whatever reason, fell the right way for us at South Carolina. Personally, I’ve had tremendous respect for him as a play caller and what he presents to you defensively. And to watch what he’s done at Colorado State, which he’s changed a lot as far as what he did at the University of Georgia, that’s what I think really good coaches do. They adapt to where they are and what their players can do. I think that’s what I’ve seen and I’m real excited about what they’re going to put together here offensively.”
Bobo said he’s already watched seven games to see what has worked and what hasn’t for the Gamecocks. For him, being able to find the right personnel will be key as he prepares to put his fingerprints all over this offense.
“We want to be a physical football team,” Bobo said. “We want to be able to run the football. I believe you have to run the football in this league to be successful and contend for a championship. At the same time, we want to have balance. We want to be able to spread people out and, looking at this roster, I think that’s what we’re in the process of trying to figure out what the best personnel groups are to attack the teams that we’re gonna play this year.”
South Carolina will begin spring practice on Feb. 26, but Bobo has already hit the ground running after meeting with recruits and players. It’s his hope that he and his coaches he’ll be working with can get things turned around for the Gamecocks.
“I’m excited about coming to a place that is, I really believe, on the verge,” Bobo said. “I know last year wasn’t what Coach and his staff expects out of this program and are striving for, but the pieces are here from a great staff to a great foundation of players. I really like that you’ve got eight guys that have started up front on the offensive line. You’ve got a young quarterback that’s got talent. And I believe [this is] a place that is hungry.
"I’ve always been impressed, when you come over here and play, with the passion that this fan base has, the energy in this stadium, and that carries over to your players. I think, Will, you told me the last championship was 1969? Is that right? The ACC Championship in 1969? I want to be part of a place that gets it turned around at a place you can be a long time. It’s a great place for me to move my family and it’s a great place I think we can be successful. And I had to have both of those.”
