5 years later, family continues to search for answers in Columbia man’s disappearance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been five years since a Columbia man has been seen or heard from, and his family continues to plead for answers.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Montey Thomas, 45, disappeared Nov. 20, 2014.
Investigators say Thomas was last seen at Rick’s Party Shop on Bluff Road, and never returned home. Richland County Deputies say the case remains open as there are no new leads.
His family, despite the odds, has not given up hope on finding out what happened to him.
“The pain is like when he first went missing. Nothing has gotten easier,” Dana Thomas, Montey’s sister said. “We’re not gonna stop until we find out what happened to him, we find his remains and people who are responsible for him being missing is caught.”
Family members believe he left with somebody he knew the night he went missing.
“He is not the type of person who would just go away and stay away,” Dana Thomas said. “If I called him, he’d call me back. If my mom called him, he would call her back. So we know that he didn’t just go away. We know that he didn’t just get in a strangers car. Whoever’s car he got into, he knew them and they knew him.”
Revered Charles Epps a close family friend, has supported the Thomas family since Montey's disappearance.
“It’s very tough on them, and not only on the family but the entire community,” Dana Thomas said. “When he first went missing we got maybe 75 to 100 people, we formed a search party with family friends and neighbors in the Bluff area all the way down to Hopkins, searching for him to no avail.”
The family tells WIS they do not believe he is alive today but want to find his remains for a proper burial.
“Nobody just disappears off the face of the earth without anybody seeing anything,” Dana Thomas said. “We are still trying to get the publics help in bringing in information that would help us to get these people who is the cause of his disappearance.”
Montey is described as a black male, 5' 9" tall, grey & black hair, 175 pounds, and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Montey Thomas is urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.