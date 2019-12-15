Sunny & Warm Conditions Expected to Start the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Enjoy the remainder of the weekend, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s, but there is an alert day coming up early next week.
First Alert Tuesday for areas of rain that will move through. The rain will be associated with a cold front that will approach the area from the west.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Sunny and Warm Sunday and Monday
-First Alert Tuesday
-Cooler, but dry by Wednesday
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
High pressure will move into the area Sunday and Monday and dominate the forecast. Daytime highs will reach the low to middle 60s on Sunday with mainly sunny skies. Monday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds and a daytime high temperature of about 70°. The changes will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. First Alert Tuesday. Expect a cold front to approach from the west it will bring periods of heavy rain at times and a few isolated thunderstorms.
Gusty winds are also expected. More than likely this is a one day event all of the energy associated with the system will exit the region by Tuesday night. Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny with daytime highs in the 50s.
Rain totals will be low, most areas will stay around a half inch.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Monday: Sun and Clouds, Warmer, highs in the upper 60s.
FIRST ALERT Tuesday: Showers and isolated storms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny but cooler with highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.
