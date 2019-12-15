Specialist teams hope to recover last 2 volcano victims

(AP) – Specialist teams are expected to return to New Zealand’s volcanic White Island on Sunday to resume a land search for the bodies of two victims of an eruption which has now claimed 15 lives.
Two four-person teams wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses will be taken to the island by helicopter in the hope of finding the bodies which have not been located since the island erupted Dec. 9.
Authorities have released the name of one of those killed. Krystal Browitt was a veterinary nursing student from Melbourne, Australia, who turned 21 on Nov. 29.
