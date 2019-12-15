RCSD investigating fatal shooting at home on Wellesley Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a home on the 3900 block of Wellesley Drive.
On December 14th at approximately 6:15 a.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting.
Earlier in that evening deputies responded to a domestic call at the same home, but a man involved in the incident had left the scene.
The man later returned to the home and attempted to break in through a window. He was then shot by the homeowner.
The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. His identity is unknown at this time.
RCSD is continuing to investigate.
