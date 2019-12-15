RCSD investigating deadly shooting on Hallbrook Drive

By WIS News 10 Staff | December 15, 2019 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 6:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. this morning, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 1100 block of Hallbrook Drive.

Upon arrival they found a man laying on the ground. He had been shot in the upper body

The man was taken from the scene to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

RCSD is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

