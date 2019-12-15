RCSD: Homeowner shoots, kills man breaking into north Columbia home

RCSD investigating fatal shooting at home on Wellesley Drive
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 15, 2019 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated December 16 at 1:41 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a domestic dispute and an attempted break-in at a home in north Columbia led to the shooting death of a man over the weekend.

The shooting happened Dec. 14 around 6:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wellesley Drive, deputies confirmed. That’s off River Drive near Clement Road.

Earlier that evening, deputies responded to a domestic call at the same home, but a man involved in the incident had left the scene.

The man later returned to the home and attempted to break in through a window, deputies said. He was then shot by the homeowner.

Christon Anderson, 37, was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead around 10:45 a.m.

He died of a gunshot wound to the upper body, the coroner said.

RCSD is continuing to investigate.

