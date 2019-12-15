Press release: Health care delivery begins under new VA contract

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday marked the beginning of community health care delivery to our local Veterans under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract awarded to Optum Public Sector Solutions, Inc., part of UnitedHealth Group, Inc., according to a press release provided by the Salisbury VA Medical Center.
“The new Community Care Network (CCN) contract awards reflect our ongoing commitment to increasing Veterans access to care,” said VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie, “and were designed based on feedback from Veterans and other stakeholders.”
“We are confident it will greatly improve care coordination for local Veterans here in North Carolina and improve the timeliness of payments to our local community providers,” said W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center Director Joseph Vaughn.
TriWest Health Care Alliance has been managing VA’s community care network in the area and will fully transition responsibility to Optum over the next 30 days. VA community providers contracted by TriWest will not be automatically enrolled in CCN, so they will be required to sign up with Optum to continue providing services to Veterans under CCN.
VA’s new community care network is made up of six regions. Region 1 includes Connecticut; Delaware; Maine; Maryland; Massachusetts; New Hampshire; New Jersey; New York; North Carolina; Pennsylvania; Rhode Island; Vermont; Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and West Virginia. VA is deploying this new network in phases to ensure continuity of care coordination. Veterans will continue to receive care from their current community providers during the transition.
The new network serves as the direct link between VA and local health care providers providing a standard contract vehicle for VA to purchase care. Optum will manage the network and process claims for payment to local providers on behalf of VA.
