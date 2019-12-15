Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTHEAST
Downpours drench Georgia and South Carolina, set records
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rain finally ended in Georgia and South Carolina on Saturday, but not before downpours set records, spilled sewage and flooded some streets. The National Weather Service reports 4.16 inches of rain fell at Columbia Metro Airport on Friday. That not only shattered the previous rainfall record for Dec. 13 of 1.99 inches set in 1953, but became the wettest December day ever recorded in Columbia. Over 48 hours ending Saturday morning, almost 6 inches of rain fell at Daniel Field airport in Augusta, Georgia. A weather observer in Edgefield County, South Carolina, reported 7.04 inches.
HORSES ATTACKED
Carolinas horse owners still leery after animals attacked
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Several horse owners in the Carolinas say they aren't entirely convinced five horses were attacked by wild boars and not slashed with a knife. Maryanna Haymon has owned horses for 40 years. She told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg she has never heard of a wild boar attack on a horse. Agents with South Carolina's State Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday that five of six horses seriously injured or killed in northern South Carolina are nearby North Carolina this fall were attacked by wild boars. Haymon says she is still keeping a close eye on her horses.
WATER TESTING
Charleston testing water at all schools for lead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One of South Carolina's largest school districts is testing the water in each of its schools for lead. Charleston County School District officials say they are nearly finished testing the 40 schools officials were most concerned about. The district told The Post and Courier of Charleston it should get the rest of the testing finished by February. Officials say 98% of the tests have come back fine, and the fixtures that didn't pass the test have been replaced. The testing costs about $300,000. The district wanted to make sure lead wasn't getting into drinking water from old pipes.
TV REPORTER-SEXUAL BATTERY
Man videotaped slapping reporter's rear on live TV charged
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who was videotaped slapping a female reporter's rear on live TV has been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery. Savannah police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson confirmed that Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with the incident involving a TV reporter covering a road race last Saturday. Callaway went to the television station and apologized on camera a few days later. He also said he did not touch the young woman's rear intentionally, but was trying to raise his hand to pat her on the back or shoulder. Callaway's attorney declined comment Friday.
FOLLY BOAT
Famous SC coastal landmark Folly Boat finally finds new home
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — An unofficial coastal South Carolina landmark has a new home. Crews used a crane and flatbed truck Thursday to pull the Folly Boat from the private marshland where it has rested since Hurricane Irma swept it away more than two years ago. The boat with its handpainted messages of love, school spirit and whatever else someone with a coat of paint can think of is now at a bar called The Barrel on Folly Road. The boat first became famous after it was washed on to the road to Folly Beach in 1989 by Hurricane Hugo.
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY-LIBRARY RAPE
Police run out of leads in reported rape at Clemson Univ.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Police at Clemson University have run out of leads into a reported rape at the main library on the school's South Carolina campus. The Greenville News reports the investigation into the reported Oct. 3 attack has been administratively close with no arrests. University Police Chief Greg Mullen says such a closure means authorities have exhausted all leads but will reopen the case if new, relevant information comes to light. The school's crime log indicates this is one of seven sexual conduct offenses reported at the university in the past eight months. The newspaper and the Anderson Independent Mail have requested related investigative files.