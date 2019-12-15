Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision on US U.S. 78

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left two people dead and two children seriously injured.
The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on the 4000 block of Charleston Highway.
Officials say a Nissan was traveling East on U.S. 78 while a Chrysler was traveling West. The Nissan made a left turn in front of the Chrystler causing them to collide.
The Nissan driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The two children that were also in the vehicle were taken to Augusta University Medical Center in serious condition.
The identities of the deceased will be released by the Aiken County Coroners Office after the families have been notified. They will be autopsied on Monday in Newberry.
SC. M.A.I.T and Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
