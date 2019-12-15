Columbia Police arrest serial carjacking suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man from Alabama in connection with a series of carjacking incidents.
According to officials, 33-year-old Desmond Dewayne Hillis drove to Richland County from Rock Hill in a vehicle he had stolen from an elderly family member on December 9th.
Around 3:45 p.m., Hillis drove up to a man who was picking up his mail on the 1400 block of Loner Road. The man said he had left his vehicle running on the driveway while he grabbed the mail.
Hillis allegedly approached the man asking for directions to Alabama before asking him for money. When the man said he could not help him, Hillis got out of the vehicle he had stolen from his family member and got into the resident’s Pathfinder. The man, also an elderly person, attempted to stop Hillis but was unsuccessful.
While driving the Pathfinder, Hillis was allegedly involved in several hit-and-run incidents.
Hillis was taken into custody by CPD on December 10th after his attempt to carjack another person failed. The would-be victim would not give Hillis with the keys to their vehicle and detained him until law enforcement arrived.
After his arrest, CPD officials learned that Hillis was wanted by at least three agencies, including the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Hillis is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Highway Patrol is investigating the hit and run incidents.
