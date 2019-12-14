What is that walnut sized mass on my Christmas tree?

(WECT) - Officials in Erie County, Ohio are turning to social media to inform people about a potential egg mass on Christmas trees.
According to a Facebook post made by county officials, a walnut sized mass on your tree could contain hundreds of preying mantis eggs.
They say to cut the branch and take it outside or they could hatch inside and starve.
At the beginning of the year, a woman from Springfield, VA experienced the preying mantis infestation left behind from her Christmas tree.
“Bugs, crawling on the walls, crawling on the ceilings,” Molly Kreuze told WJLA at the time. “They’re fast. They jump."
Being a veterinarian, she caught the insects, fed them and found them new homes.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.