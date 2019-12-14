SLED investigates sexual misconduct allegations involving multiple Furman University students

I write to share with you that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple Furman students. While at least one news organization has reported on the case, SLED has asked us to not share any details at this point to avoid jeopardizing its investigation. We are cooperating fully with SLED as they lead the criminal investigation. Simultaneously, Furman’s Title IX Office is conducting its own investigation.