SLED investigates sexual misconduct allegations involving multiple Furman University students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple students at Furman University, according to Kathryn Richardson with SLED.
Richardson said SLED is leading the investigation on Furman’s campus into allegations of sexual misconduct.
John Milby, Furman police chief, sent an email to the Furman community Friday afternoon with this statement:
"Dear Furman Community,
I write to share with you that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple Furman students. While at least one news organization has reported on the case, SLED has asked us to not share any details at this point to avoid jeopardizing its investigation. We are cooperating fully with SLED as they lead the criminal investigation. Simultaneously, Furman’s Title IX Office is conducting its own investigation.
The University’s immediate priority has been to support and provide help to potential victims, and to take measures to ensure the safety of the campus community. We encourage anyone with knowledge of any sexual misconduct or related crimes to contact the Furman University Police Department at 864-294-2111 or the Title IX Coordinator at 864-294-2221.”
According to the Furman University 2019 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, there were 23 reported rapes on Furman’s campus from 2016 to 2018.
