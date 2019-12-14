Richland County responds to release of preliminary penny tax program audit

“I understand that there are many questions that are being asked concerning the preliminary findings of an audit that was recently conducted by the South Carolina Department of Revenue that have been released to the media. The purpose of the prepared statement that I will give today is to address what Richland County is actively doing to address the issues outlined in the preliminary report issued by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Richland County is continuing to review and present information to the South Carolina Department of Revenue in an effort to resolve questions that have been raised concerning the Penny program.