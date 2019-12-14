RCSD investigating armed robbery at His House Ministries Thrift Shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery at His House Ministries Thrift Shop on the 3700 block of River Drive.
The store clerk stated that a man entered the store and tried on a hat at approximately 2 p.m. on December 13th.
When the clerk went to the register, the man pulled out a gun, stole money from the register, and ran out of the store.
The suspect is described as a black male with a beard. He was wearing a yellow vest with the letter P on the back.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
