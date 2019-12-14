Midlands veterans remembered at 11th annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 11th annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Fort Jackson National Cemetery took place Saturday afternoon, where more than 7,000 wreaths were laid on the graves of Midlands veterans.
“A veteran dies twice. Once when they draw their last breath, and then the last time their name is ever said,” Coordinator for Wreaths Across America Ft. Jackson National Ceremony Carol Davis said. “So our way of keeping them alive is to place a wreath in their memory and say their name.”
More than 7,000 gravesites at the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery has an evergreen wreath placed on their headstones.
Rosa Kimpson attended the ceremony for the second year in a row.
Her husband, John Kimpson, an Army Veteran, died from a heart attack in December of 2017.
“Oh, and what pain that was,” Kimpson said. “My heart goes out to everyone that’s here because when I see people out here we are feeling the same thing, we are hurt.”
During Saturday’s ceremony, Kimpson was joined by thousands of others feeling her same pain.
“God couldn’t have gave me a finer gift,” Kimpson said. “He [John Kimpson] served his country very well. Honorable man.”
She said attending the ceremony will be a tradition each year.
“As long as God gives me breath, I will be here,” Kimpson said. “I come out every day because he is the love of my life and I don’t want to ever know that he’s gone and forgotten.”
The Wreaths Across America Ceremony is a way to honor and remember the veterans who served and keep their memory alive.
Similar ceremonies were held Saturday across the country.
