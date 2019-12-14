Man wanted for armed robbery of convenience store in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for robbing a convenience store on Farrow Road has been arrested, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Latrone Jermaine Robinson, 47, was taken into custody on Friday at about 3 p.m. in Winnsboro.
Robinson is accused of robbing the store located at 8750 Farrow Road while wearing a dark jacket with a red stocking cap and black, thick-rim glasses on Dec. 11 around 1 a.m.
Robinson was arrested by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals.
