Man wanted for armed robbery of convenience store in custody

Police Lights (Source: Gray Television)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 13, 2019 at 7:03 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 7:03 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for robbing a convenience store on Farrow Road has been arrested, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said Latrone Jermaine Robinson, 47, was taken into custody on Friday at about 3 p.m. in Winnsboro.

Robinson is accused of robbing the store located at 8750 Farrow Road while wearing a dark jacket with a red stocking cap and black, thick-rim glasses on Dec. 11 around 1 a.m.

Robinson was arrested by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals.

