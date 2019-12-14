Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Honduran native was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 14-year-old girl in Mississippi. David Hernandez pleaded guilty Thursday to leaving the scene of an accident. Hernandez was traveling east on U.S. 90 in December 2018 when he hit Julia Usprich as she tried to cross the highway. Witnesses said Hernandez never stopped. Deputies later spotted his car and found clothing fibers that matched evidence from the hit-and-run. Hernandez told authorities he was in the country without proper documentation and had previously been deported twice. Usprich's leg and skull were fractured but she has since recovered.