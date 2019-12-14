Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team. The people spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made about the team. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday. The email states that Tepper, Charlotte mayor Vy Lyles and additional guests will be on hand for the announcement. Charlotte will be Major League Soccer's 30th team. The team could begin play as soon as 2021.