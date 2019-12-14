FIRST ALERT: Tracking heavy rain tonight, then even more rain next week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve seen quite a bit of rainfall across the Midlands today. Overall, we’ve seen between one and three inches of rain. An even higher amount was recorded at Columbia Metropolitan Airport today where more than 4 inches of rain fell! Wow!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Heads up! Today is an Alert Day.
· At times, the rain will lighten up, but some heavy rain is expected overnight into early Saturday morning.
· A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Midlands tonight into Saturday morning. Turn around, don’t drown.
· Rain chances are around 40% early Saturday before our skies slowly clear through the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
· A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands Saturday.
· Drier weather moves in Sunday and Monday. We’re expecting sunshine and 60s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day!
· More wet weather arrives Tuesday with a cold front. Rain chances are around 70%. Isolated storms are possible.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect more wet weather for the Midlands. At times, the rain will lighten up this evening, but overnight, more rain will move in, and some of it will be heavy. In fact, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect tonight through Saturday morning. Turn around, don’t drown. Otherwise, expect cloudy, cold and damp conditions. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.
A few lingering showers will stick around into early Saturday morning. Rain chances are around 40%. An isolated sprinkle could develop by afternoon. Right now, we’re not expecting a washout for Saturday, but we’ll track any changes to the forecast. Overall, our skies will slowly clear by Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the upper 50s. Also, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands Saturday. Winds could gust to 35 mph.
Dry weather moves in Sunday and Monday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the 60s. On Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 70.
Tuesday is an Alert Day! More wet weather pushes in Tuesday with a cold front. The rain could be heavy at times. Plus, an isolated thunderstorm or two could develop. Rain chances are around 70%. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
Highs will cool back into the 50s for the rest of the week.
First Alert Night: Cloudy and Cold. Scattered Showers (80%). Low temperatures in the 40s.
Saturday: Early Showers (40%). Then, Slow Clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (70%). Isolated Storms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: More Sunshine. Still Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
